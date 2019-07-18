Groom EMS raising money for new fire, EMS station

GROOM, Texas (KFDA) - Groom EMS and the Volunteer Fire Department have eight combined response vehicles and one very old building.
They say the need for a new one is long overdue.
“It’s kind of evolved probably over the last decade,” said Groom EMS Paramedic Jay Lamb. “This building is probably about 50 years old and it’s very functional very usable, but the space is just not big enough because equipment has grown.”
After getting newer and bigger trucks over the years, they say the building they have now is way too cramped for trucks, equipment and first responders themselves.
“We do from time to time bring in people to help fill our schedule, EMS-wise, and we need a place for them to bunk and to stay because we’re here for usually 12 hours, sometimes 24 hours,” said Lamb. “And so that’s created a need for a bunk area which this building doesn’t have.”
They’re also looking to build a helipad so they no longer have to land emergency helicopters on US highway 66 east of town.
“That’s kind of an issue to land a helicopter in the middle of the road, but that’s the only suitable place we have. If we are able to procure an EMS/Fire station on the outskirts of town, then a helipad would also be constructed at that location,” said Lamb.
Groom EMS plans to do some fundraising out in the community and apply for grants.
They’re bringing back an old fundraiser they used to have on Saturday, July 20 to officially kick off their campaign.
“To get out and be visible with the community and let them come out support us,” said Basic EMT for Groom EMS Eric Clifton.
The Mayor of Groom Joe Homer says their EMS continues to be a life-saver for a community near a major highway and with an older population.
“I’m a senior citizen and I used it here three or four years ago. It’s a necessity for the elderly and I-40,” said Homer.
Groom EMS hopes for a new building that’s not only a home to their vehicles, but easily accessible and safe for first responders.
“Being down here in the middle of town sometimes creates issues in getting emergency vehicles out of here, and/or back into here,” said Lamb. “The other thing we hope to do is grow our ranks a little bit, particularly in EMS. As you update and get new equipment and do things, you tend to attract more volunteers and we’re always in need of that.”
