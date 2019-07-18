The Garden at High Plains Food Bank looking for volunteers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you are interested in gardening, The Garden at High Plains Food Bank needs your help.
The Garden is asking for volunteers on Saturdays now through August.
Starting Saturday, July 20, the community is invited to the garden from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
Businesses, churches and other organizations are all welcome to come out and volunteer.
Volunteers should bring a bottle of water, wear sun protection and bug spray, wear closed-to shoes and bring gardening gloves if you have them.
You can sign up to volunteer here.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.