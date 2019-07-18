East Amarillo one step closer to $9 million hotel, retail businesses and sports complex

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city’s economic development zone on the east side is moving from a general idea to a firm concept that includes a hotel nearing construction.
The board overseeing the zone that is funded by increased tax revenue from new or improved buildings met today to approve the conceptual designs of what could be done by Lavin Architects.
Development income should continue to increase with Route 66 Development, starting a $9 million hotel with almost 100 rooms.
The board approved extending the deadline to have building permits for that to September 15.
