Don Harrington Discovery Center to host family sleepover night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The DHDC will give families a unique opportunity to go camping indoors as the center hosts the Discover All Night Sleepover.
Starting Friday, families will be able to pick anywhere within the east and west wings of the Discovery Center to set up their tents.
Below is a schedule of events:
- Arrival and orientation- 7:00 p.m.
- Open play- 7:30 p.m.
- Special activity- 8:15 p.m.
- Scavenger hunt- 8:45 p.m.
- Late night pizza and snack- 9:15 p.m.
- Science demonstration- 9:45 p.m.
- Hide-and-seek- 10:15 p.m.
- Space theater show- 11:15 p.m.
- Lights out- 12:00 a.m.
- Continental breakfast- 6:30 a.m.
Admission for members is $25 per child (two and under free) and $8 per adult. For non-members, admission is $30 per child and $10 per adult.
Children must be accompanied by an adult and registration is required.
If you would like to register for the Discover All Night Sleepover, click here.
