Canyon celebrating Tex Randall’s 60th birthday with Tex Randall Birthday Bash

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - One of the largest statues in the Panhandle is getting a big birthday celebration.
The City of Canyon will host the Tex Randall Birthday Bash on Saturday, July 20 to recognize the statues 60th year along Highway 60.
Young Country kicks the party off at 7:30 p.m., followed by Randall King.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the party. You can purchase a ticket online here.
The statue was built in 1959 and restored in 2016. Proceeds from the event will go toward the statue’s upkeep.
