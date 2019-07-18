Borger Police: Suspect on the run after aggravated robbery, police chase

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Borger Police Department is searching for a suspect who is on the run after an aggravated robbery and police chase.
Around 9:57 a.m. this morning, Borger police received information about an aggravated robbery at an 8-liner style casino in Pampa.
Officers located the suspect vehicle on Highway 152 and Florida and conducted a traffic stop at the Allsup’s on Florida.
The suspects did not pull over and instead drove away, causing a police chase. At the 1100 block of Lindsey, two men got out of the car and ran.
A woman, identified as Autumn Nichole Combs, stayed in the car and was detained by police.
One of the men, identified as Jonathan Arturo Duran, walked back to officers and turned himself in.
Police say Duran had outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery and for making a terroristic threat.
At this point, detectives with the Pampa Police Department and Gray County Sheriff’s Office K-9 arrived to search for the third suspect, who has been identified as Gatlin Ray Taylor.
Taylor currently is on the run.
Police say the vehicle the suspects were driving has been reported stolen out of Pampa.
