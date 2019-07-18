Amarillo police and Department of Justice kick off National Public Safety Partnership today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department and the Department of Justice kicked off the National Public Safety Partnership today.
In June, Attorney General William Barr announced the selection of the Amarillo Police Department as one of 10 cities to collaborate with the Justice Department in an effort to crack down on violent crime.
The partnership will provide training and technical assistance in areas such as crime analytics, emerging technology and community engagement.
“Today our team is on-site in Amarillo to collaborate with local law enforcement officials in their mission to improve public sfaety and drive down violent crime,” said Jon Adler, the director of the Bureau of Justice Assistance. "Through the Public Safety Partnership, we are committed to fulfilling the Attorney General’s priority of supporting local law enforcement combat violent gangs, felonious firearms use and drug trafficking.
The Amarillo Police Department says violent crime includes murder, aggravated assault, rape and robbery.
“Our Project Safe Neighborhoods partnership with state and local law enforcement in Amarillo has already proven enormously successful,” said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox. “I’m confident that by bringing even more federal resources to bear here, we can make a significant dent in the crime occurring in the Panhandle.”
Since 2017, the Justice Department has worked with more than 30 cities under the nationwide program. Many of those cities have already seen dramatic reductions in violent crime.
