Texas law enforcement taking extra measures to stop porch pirates

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With Amazon Prime Day packages being delivered this week, the Amarillo community is taking extra measures to prevent porch pirates from stealing their packages.
NewsChannel 10 crews knocked on about 40 doors today and talked with community members about the issue.
One Amarillo woman says she ordered a pair of new shoes for her son’s first day of school, but the package was taken right off her porch. She says they may not be able to purchase another new pair of shoes for her son.
Many residents are installing different security systems to try to prevent this issue.
From Ring Doorbells to motion sensor lights, residents are investing in technology that will help them deter porch pirates.
One man says he doesn’t have a problem with porch pirates because he leaves his dogs in the house. The dogs will bark if anyone comes to the door.
NewsChannel 10 crews spoke with Sister Bernadette Black who says she recently had packages stolen from her home.
“It’s about the worst feeling you can have,” said Sister Black. “You just trust people to be honest, and when they come to your home and steal from your home, it’s just really heartbreaking.”
Starting Sept. 1, if you are caught stealing from 30 or more locations, you will be charged with a third-degree felony.
Stealing less than 30 packages does not mean you are off the hook. You can still be charged with a misdemeanor.
