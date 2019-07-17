Hot With Hit/Miss Storms

Another hot day on tap today with widespread upper 90s & 100s. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible across the NW & Western Panhandle by late day. Besides that since it is hot & there is a bit of moisture present, a stray thunderstorm is possible pretty much anywhere. If you get some rain today, count yourself lucky. Otherwise tonight looks partly cloudy with lows in the 70s.
After today, expect it to get even hotter with widespread 100s expected and very little rain chances until the weekend.