Guymon Tigers fueled by community support

GUYMON, O.K. (KFDA) - The Guymon Tiger’s football team will open up the 2019 season in front of home crowd for the first time in three years.
“Then we go up to Liberal, which is only about 35 minutes away and very doable for us, and we come back home against Stratford. So our first three games in my opinion are really at home," said third year Head Coach Kyle Davis.
After taking a few on the chin last season, this young group of Tigers became stronger through adversity.
“We all want to work really hard to turn around this program, and we’re more of a team than we were in past years. We’re pretty much of a family,” said Jose Uterez. “It was just wanting to have a winning record and being tired of losing.”
While the football team hits the weights, grinding to turn their season around, just a mile down the road, the cross country team is training for their shot at a state title.
“Last year, we were state runner up and the three previous years the boys were 5A state champions. So things are going pretty well around here for cross country," said Assistant Coach Martin McMurphy.
Guymon is a diverse community who love their student athletes, and first year Principal Josh Stephens is ready to be a part of it.
“I’m really excited about is getting to know the kids, getting to know the staff and the community has been absolutely fantastic,” said Stephens. “As I’ve transitioned to being the new principal of Guymon High School, one of the things I’m really excited about is how we’re going to tie our community and get more support for our kids and celebrate success of our kids, our coaches, and all of the great programs."
Entering his 19th season as head volleyball coach, Ty Ware says these kids are one of a kind.
“It’s a big school with really small town values. I love the work ethic these kids have. Everywhere kids are going to be kids but these kids work hard,” said Coach Ware. “This isn’t a mandatory thing where they have to be here. They chose to be here and it’s something I enjoy being a part of.”
Whether its football, cross country, or volleyball, the Guymon community is always there for their Tigers.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.