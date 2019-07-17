Guymon Public Schools expanding, creating new initiatives

Guymon Public Schools expanding, creating new initiatives
Guymon Public Schools are expanding and creating new initiatives.
By Cassie Stafford | July 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM CDT - Updated July 17 at 11:00 AM

GUYMON, O.K. (KFDA) - Some Guymon Public School facilities will have a new look this Fall.

In 2017, voters passed a bond for $20.4 million, which allowed for the construction of Prairie Elementary School.

The school will have 18 classrooms, a new gym and a new media center.

Guymon Public Schools are expanding and creating new initiatives. (Source: KFDA)
Guymon Public Schools are expanding and creating new initiatives. (Source: KFDA)

The bond also covered the construction of a concession stand at the football field.

Guymon Public School’s new superintendent also has new initiatives in mind.

“We are also starting the Guymon strategic plan through OSSBA, which we start having some open forums and getting community surveys of where we want to be in five years at Guymon Public Schools,” said Superintendent Angela Rhoades. “So this is going to be a major undertaking, but it’s going to allow us to meet with the public and our school personnel and have a true mission and vision for Guymon Public Schools moving forward.”

Guymon Public Schools are expanding and creating new initiatives. (Source: KFDA)
Guymon Public Schools are expanding and creating new initiatives. (Source: KFDA)

Rhoades says crews are working relentlessly at Prairie Elementary School to finish.

She also says they want to promote Guymon Public Schools through social media more, as well as create more involvement opportunities.

Guymon Public Schools are expanding and creating new initiatives. (Source: KFDA)
Guymon Public Schools are expanding and creating new initiatives. (Source: KFDA)

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.