Guymon Public Schools expanding, creating new initiatives

GUYMON, O.K. (KFDA) - Some Guymon Public School facilities will have a new look this Fall.
In 2017, voters passed a bond for $20.4 million, which allowed for the construction of Prairie Elementary School.
The school will have 18 classrooms, a new gym and a new media center.
The bond also covered the construction of a concession stand at the football field.
Guymon Public School’s new superintendent also has new initiatives in mind.
“We are also starting the Guymon strategic plan through OSSBA, which we start having some open forums and getting community surveys of where we want to be in five years at Guymon Public Schools,” said Superintendent Angela Rhoades. “So this is going to be a major undertaking, but it’s going to allow us to meet with the public and our school personnel and have a true mission and vision for Guymon Public Schools moving forward.”
Rhoades says crews are working relentlessly at Prairie Elementary School to finish.
She also says they want to promote Guymon Public Schools through social media more, as well as create more involvement opportunities.
