Guymon community honoring veterans with banners

GUYMON, O.K. (KFDA) - When you pass through the City of Guymon, you’ll notice the streets are lined with banners honoring our nation’s heroes.
City officials say a local veteran’s group in Guymon started a program where they honor service men and women with a banner.
Each banner displays the veteran’s name, rank and branch.
Sergio Loya, Guymon’s assistant city manager, is also a veteran, and says they want to recognize what those veterans went through.
“When one veteran looks at the other, we know what we have gone through,” said Loya. “Not only the physical aspect of it, which I think that a lot of us can handle, it’s the mental strain of going through the military....Some of us give some, but there are some of us who give all to our service, so we treasure that, and we want to honor that, and I think we want to continue to do so."
Loya says there are more than 90 banners hanging around town, from World War II veterans to more recent ones.
