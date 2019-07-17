Guymon city officials proud of improving the city and keeping the ‘small town feel’

“In September, we’re going to have a new bond go on the ballot,” said City of Guymon Mayor Sean Livengood. “It’s a $10 million bond, and again it’s to improve roads, water lines, anything that would pertain to the roads. It’s really important for us right now. We have a decent amount of roads that are dilapidated and do need improved, so that’s going to be really, really important for our community to get out and vote and get that passed so we can improve the city as we continue to grow.”