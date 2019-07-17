The Famous Chicken makes his return to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Famous Chicken has been entertaining sports fans for nearly five decades and tomorrow night he makes his return to the Yellow City.
"To show you my love and appreciation for this town. Over the years as I’ve been coming to Amarillo and it’s been five decades. The 70's, 80's, 90's, the new century and now.” said Giannoulas.
Ted Giannoulas is the man behind the beak and he’s hen-thused to fill the stadium with laughter.
"Humor brings electricity to people I’ve learned over the years and there's an energy and pizzazz. I'm thankful because I’m reminding people that this is a game and we can have fun.” said Giannoulas.
Now if you’ve never heard of the Famous Chicken he’s egged on some of the best in the game and it doesn’t stop at baseball.
“There’s a new generation that’s coming out and I’m going to say there will be fans out there tomorrow night at Hodgetown, who have never been to the old Potter County stadium.” said Giannoulas. “So it’ll be like a whole new audience in effect.”
Not only is he here to put on a show for the fans, this famous piece of poultry is excited to see some Sod Pups baseball.
“It’s unique and off the wall. I can’t think of a more off the wall name. Living in San Diego, they talk about the Sod Poodles just about every single day.” said Giannoulas. “Let alone this team is rich in talent and they're very excited about that back in San Diego. They're always referencing the Amarillo baseball team.
The Sod Poodles will be taking on the Springfield Cardinals and the famous chicken isn’t too pleased.
“Springfield Cardinals, you mean another bird in this town? No way, this town ain’t big enough for two birds.”
The Sod Poodles and Cardinals will face off at Hodgetown in game two of the series Wednesday night.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.