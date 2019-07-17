Casas for CASA raffle fundraiser begins this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Area CASA's biggest fundraiser displays playhouses that local businesses and organizations in the community build to support their cause.
This year, three custom-made houses are being considered at Westgate Mall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day of the raffle.
“This is an exciting kind of team building project for them, but also a chance for them to show off their creativity to a group of people that might not know about them otherwise,” said Director of Recruitment and Training at Amarillo Area CASA Kelsi Vines.
There are two traditional-style houses, one tall enough for adults to stand up in and another built by WT engineers.
And the other house actually isn't a house at all.
“It’s actually a baseball dugout and it was built by Betenbough,” said Vines. “And so they’ve got graffiti art on it and they got really creative this year.”
From now until July 27 at 1 p.m., the community can come by, tour the houses and purchase a $10 raffle ticket for a playhouse they want.
All the money raised from ticket sales will support Amarillo Area CASA's mission to help area foster children.
“It takes a lot of word of mouth and getting out into the community to find the right kind of person to become a CASA volunteer so recruitment efforts and then our volunteers, obviously, are seeing firsthand physical needs that our children have,” said Vines. “Clothes, shoes, things for sports that they’re involved with. And so anytime a volunteer kind of raises the flag and says ‘Hey, the kid I’m working with has this need,’ we want to have funds immediately available.”
Co-owner of My Dreamhouse Plan Kimberly Black says they’ve been involved in the fundraiser since it’s first year.
“I think it’s a win-win because some kids, some family is going to get a fun playhouse,” she said. “But knowing that in enjoying that playhouse, they’re also helping other kids.”
“As an organization, to be able to keep up with that demand, we have to have unique fundraisers and events within the community to be able to serve those children,” said Executive Director of Amarillo Area CASA Lara Escobar. “So this fundraiser is very unique, it’s very fitting for CASA and it’s exciting to see community members and builders come together for one cause and build such incredible playhouses to help support our mission.”
