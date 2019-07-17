BSA Harrington Cancer Center building new campus

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The soon-to-be BSA Harrington Cancer Center Joyce Courson Campus is described by the BSA Health System as a state-of-the art facility, designed to provide higher quality treatment to cancer patients in our area.
The new cancer center at the corner of Wallace Blvd. and Coulter St. will be patient-focused with a home-like and comfortable environment for patients and their families.
“Our approach is very thoughtful and purposeful in ensuring that as patients enter the facility and travel through their course of treatment, that they feel comfortable and relaxed and it’s a good experience for them,” said Senior VP of Physician Services for the BSA Health System.
The current Harrington Cancer Center is getting older and Gatlin says the new one will have a more efficient use of space.
It’ll also have advanced cancer treatment technology they haven’t been able to provide before.
“It also will allow us to employ some advanced technologies that don’t exist in our region today in radiation therapy,” said Gatlin. “Also in the infusion space, whereas today, we have large common areas for infusion. We’re going to offer some additional options for patients.”
“Private rooms, we’re going to have group rooms, which is going to be a much better option than what we have right now. And it’ll be a great experience for our patients,” said Medical Director of Radiation Oncology at BSA Harrington Cancer Center Dr. Danny Arsenault.
Dr. Arsenault says the new radiation technology will be more pin-pointing and could even reduce the length of treatment.
“A traditional prostate cancer treatment can be nine weeks, Monday through Friday,” he said. “And so with this technology, we’re going to be able to take some of those patients and shorten it down to one week, so they could just have five treatments. So it’s, it’s going to be really convenient for our patients.”
BSA is hoping the cancer center’s expanded services will ease the burden of patients who would normally have to travel far to get them.
“We meet people often at their greatest time of need,” said Gatlin. “So it’s exciting for us to be able to build a new facility and bring new technologies that are going to serve those patients well now and into the future.”
With construction beginning in August, the new Harrington Cancer Center campus is set to open its doors in late 2020 or early 2021.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.