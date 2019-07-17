Amarillo police searching for suspect in Wonderland Park burglary

Do You Know Me?!? On July 12th it was discovered that an unknown male had burglarized Wonderland Park. The male suspect had broken into several buildings on the property and caused thousands of dollars in damage. If you have any information on this crime call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward up to $1,000. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.