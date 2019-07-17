Amarillo police searching for suspect in Wonderland Park burglary

Amarillo police are searching for this suspect in the burglary of Wonderland Park.
By Kaitlin Johnson | July 17, 2019 at 12:05 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 12:05 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are searching for the suspect involved in the burglary of Wonderland Park on July 12.

Police say a man broke into several buildings on the Wonderland Park property and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Surveillance video shows the suspect in one of the buildings that was broken into.

If you have any information on this crime, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to the suspect’s identification and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

