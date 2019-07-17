Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery partnering with Coffee Memorial Blood Center for Boots and Badges blood drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is partnering with Coffee Memorial Blood Center to host a Boots and Badges blood drive.
The blood drive will take place on Friday, July 19 from 9:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at 5051 South Soncy Road.
Each donor will receive a Boots and Badges t-shirt, a WOW Ride ass at Wonderland Amusement Park, a free admission to the Discovery Center and a Clint & Sons beef stick.
For every beef stick given to a donor, Clint & Sons will donate a beef stick to Snack Pak 4 Kids.
