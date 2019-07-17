Agriculture driving Guymon economy, casino and soccer complex in progress

“We’re looking at, you know, here locally of people that are undecided whether they really want to go to college. ‘Is college right for me yet?’ Well you can start work with Seaboard. You can take a class on Seaboard now as part of our program,” said David Watkins, the community relations manager at Seaboard Foods. “You can do some tuition reimbursement, so definitely interested in people continuing education. Just a little different pathway than most people traditionally think.”