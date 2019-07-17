Agriculture driving Guymon economy, casino and soccer complex in progress

GUYMON, O.K. (KFDA) - While agriculture continued to drive Guymon’s economy, new businesses are also popping up in the city.
Chris Hitch is a fifth generation rancher at Hitch Enterprises, an agriculture company with multiple feedyards in the Guyon area.
“We were founded in 1884,” said Hitch. “We have also recently got into, I say recently, in the last 20 years got into the hog business when Seaboard moved up into Guymon’s area and started their processing plant here in town. We got into the businesses as well, and we’ve been in 25 years or so. We have a 15,000 head fair to finish operation that produces around 340,000 head of hogs a year to feed yards that hold about 100,000 head of cattle.”
After about 135 years in business, he says agriculture is still the main driver of the city’s economy.
“Guymon is still primarily an ag town,” said Hitch. “I mean, most of the people in some form or fashion depend on agriculture, whether it’s a corn farmer, whether it’s the hog production, whether it’s cattle, that’s best the primary employer in the local area.”
Seaboard Foods is almost 25-years-old and employs around 5,500 total people operating out of six different states.
The company is also working to recruit more locally through a new program.
“We’re looking at, you know, here locally of people that are undecided whether they really want to go to college. ‘Is college right for me yet?’ Well you can start work with Seaboard. You can take a class on Seaboard now as part of our program,” said David Watkins, the community relations manager at Seaboard Foods. “You can do some tuition reimbursement, so definitely interested in people continuing education. Just a little different pathway than most people traditionally think.”
The Shawnee Tribe says the Golden Mesa Casino is expected to open later this summer.
It is expected to have a $34 million economic impact on the area and bring in about 175 new jobs.
The 40,000 square-foot building will have about 600 electronic games, several game tables, a restaurant, bar and more.
However, that’s not the only new facility coming to Guymon. A soccer complex is in the works as well.
“So we’re looking at five fields,” said Sheila Martin, the economic and community development director for the City of Guymon. “Three multi-purpose, one champion and one tournament filed. We started seeing the need definitely in the last like five years developed, where soccer is becoming extremely popular, and I’ve been talking about from, you know, the very small kids ages, all the way to our adults.”
The fields will be home to Oklahoma Panhandle State University’s new soccer teams.
“We’re starting soccer, for the first time. It’s our inaugural season, we’re going to kick it off,” said OPSU President Dr. Tim Faltyn. “On August 24, with a men’s and women’s team, where our coaches have been on campus and recruiting, and it’s probably the most exciting time I’ve ever been around in the fall because people can’t wait for this game to hit the Panhandle.”
Dr. Faltyn says the school thinks this soccer complex will be a big economic driver for the city.
“We think it’s going to be the best venue in the region, and so I think it’s going to be a big economic boom for the city and the hotels and the restaurant, things like that,” said Dr. Faltyn. “To me, it’s an example of how a school system, a city, private donors and the Nash Foundation came together to make something awesome happen.”
