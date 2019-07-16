Texas Hemp Bill presenting new challenges for prosecutors handling marijuana cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Texas Hemp Bill is making things difficult for prosecutors to handle marijuana cases.
Hemp and marijuana are closely related and have been illegal in Texas, but as of June 10th the growth and use of hemp is now legal. In the month since, law enforcement has encountered a problem in processing marijuana cases, as there is no easy access to technology to distinguish between hemp and marijuana.
“What the hemp law has done is make it more difficult, if not impossible for us to have that key piece of evidence, that is, ‘Did the substance contain more than three percent by volume THC?’ We need that to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the person was in possession of marijuana,” said Potter County Attorney Scott Brumley.
The hemp law does not make marijuana legal, and it is not a get out of jail free card.
“At this point we are in a holding pattern on how to move forward on cases that are just possession of marijuana, but we are going to continue to look at any other offense that is involved in the case and and that circumstance will dictate what prosecution decision gets made,” said Brumley.
Law enforcement is in the process of looking for the proper lab to test these substances, as prosecutors are holding off on pursuing criminal charges for low level marijuana cases.
“Previously there was no quantitative amount for marijuana, meaning that we didn’t have to prove in a court room that there were x amount of THC in marijuana products, before we can take them into the court. The new law that went into effect June 10, we do,” said Randall County District Attorney Robert Love.
Law enforcement is hoping to have the right labs accessible within the next nine months. There are multiple reasons labs will take so long to get ready, including the new need for testing levels of THC.
“One they are going to need financing from Austin, money from Austin to pay for new equipment, they have to conduct new protocols on what how they are going to conduct their testing and then they have to be accredited,” said Love.
It is difficult to compare this situation with other states, as hemp and marijuana laws very between states. Prosecutors are hoping to have a clear answer on how to handle hemp with the next legislative session.
