Officials release pictures of suspect, getaway car in Allsup’s armed robbery

VIDEO: Officials release pictures of suspect, getaway car in Allsup’s armed robbery
July 16, 2019 at 12:09 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 5:14 PM

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Carson’s County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of the suspect in the armed robbery of the Allsup’s in Groom that happened over the weekend.

Officials say this man is the suspect in the armed robbery of the Allsup's in Groom. (Source: Carson County Sheriff's Office)
Officials say this man is the suspect in the armed robbery of the Allsup's in Groom. (Source: Carson County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say the suspect entered the Allsup’s around 9:45 a.m. and demanded cash from the clerk, threatening the clerk with a knife.

The suspect’s car was parked outside the store for a while before the robbery.

Officials say this vehicle was parked outside the Allsup's a while before the robbery. (Source: Carson County Sheriff's Office)
Officials say this vehicle was parked outside the Allsup's a while before the robbery. (Source: Carson County Sheriff's Office)

Officials describe the car as a dark colored 2002 Ford Escape with paint discoloration or fading on both front corners above the driver and passenger sides.

If you know any information about this crime, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

We are trying to identify the suspect from an armed robbery in Groom last Saturday. This suspect entered the Allsup’s...

Posted by Carson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.