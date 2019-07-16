Officials release pictures of suspect, getaway car in Allsup’s armed robbery

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Carson’s County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of the suspect in the armed robbery of the Allsup’s in Groom that happened over the weekend.
Officials say the suspect entered the Allsup’s around 9:45 a.m. and demanded cash from the clerk, threatening the clerk with a knife.
The suspect’s car was parked outside the store for a while before the robbery.
Officials describe the car as a dark colored 2002 Ford Escape with paint discoloration or fading on both front corners above the driver and passenger sides.
If you know any information about this crime, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
