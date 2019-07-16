Officials investigating cause of structure fire that left building a ‘total loss’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a structure fire that left a building a “total loss.”
Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1403 North Seminole.
Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from a detached building behind the home.
After about 30 minutes, the fire was brought under control.
Officials say the building was a total loss, valued at around $12,500.
There were no injuries in this fire.
While officials say there have been several small fires in that same area, the fires have not been linked.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
