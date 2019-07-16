ChemoCars solves patient transportation issues in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation has marked their first full year with their partner, ChemoCars.
Since the service launched last June, over 3,000 Uber and Lyft rides were provided for cancer patients to and from their treatments in Amarillo.
The service was originally founded in North Carolina, making Amarillo its second location.
ChemoCars can provide rides for non-surgical appointments, such as chemotherapy, radiation, post-surgical visits, initial and follow-up visits.
Patients who take advantage of this service never see a bill for their rides.
They also have their privacy protected throughout the entire process, keeping transportation from being a barrier to their care.
“In 2017, we did a community needs assessment, looking at oncology specific needs for our community,” said Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation Director of Operations Ryan Parnell. “Overwhelmingly, one of the biggest issues that kept coming up was was transportation for getting a ride to and from treatment. We stumbled across this organization and it’s genius.”
In the future, Parnell believes ChemoCars will aim to serve patients throughout the Texas Panhandle, but currently, the service is only offered in Amarillo.
“It’s really unique,” said Parnell. “It’s one of those things where you kind of sit back and go, ‘This is so simple, yet, so good.’ Simply getting to treatment should not be a hindrance, and that’s kind of our theory. They need that treatment, we need to get them there.”
If you or someone you know would like to schedule a ride, you can make a request at the ChemoCars website.
