Cannon Air Force Base welcomes new commander

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - Cannon Air Force Base is welcoming their new commander.
According to a news release, Air Commandos from the 27th Special Operations Wing will welcome Colonel Robert A. Masaitis on July 17.
Col. Masaitis was previously stationed at Cannon Air Force Base as the Operations Officer for the 73rd Special Operations Squadron. He has commanded both the 34th Special Operations Squadron and the 492nd Special Operations Training Group in Florida.
Col. Masaitis will replace Colonel Stewart A. Hammons, who is moving to Director, Expedentionary Support, Air Force Installation and Mission Center, Air Force Materiel Command at the joint base for San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.
Col. Hammons has been in command since June of 2017.
You can view the Col. Hammons’ farewell to Cannon Air Force Base below:
