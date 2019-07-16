Amarillo police searching for man seen using stolen credit card

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen using a stolen credit card.
Police say this man used a stolen credit card at a local store on Saturday, June 6.
The man then left the story in a gray Range Rover.
If you know any information about this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his identification and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.