VIDEO: Amarillo police searching for man seen using stolen credit card
By Kaitlin Johnson | July 16, 2019 at 9:48 AM CDT - Updated July 16 at 5:14 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen using a stolen credit card.

Police say this man used a stolen credit card at a local store on Saturday, June 6.

Police say this man was seen using a stolen credit card. (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
The man then left the story in a gray Range Rover.

If you know any information about this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his identification and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

