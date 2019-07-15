Road reopened after Hazmat incident on McCormick Road

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - McCormick Road is now back open after being closed for crews to repair the roadway after an incident Sunday night.
Around 10:10 p.m., the Randall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a semi-truck carrying anhydrous ammonia.
Officials say the trailer became disconnected from the truck and fell into the roadway, causing valves to break off the trailer.
The Randall County Fire Department and the Amarillo Fire Department Hazmat unit also responded to the scene.
Officials were able to determine there was no immediate danger to the public and no evacuations were needed.
McCormick Road was closed from Western to Georgia Streets so workers could make repairs to the roadway.
