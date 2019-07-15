Psychiatrist to speak about ‘In Cold Blood’ at Amarillo Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The psychiatrist who interviewed the murderers made famous in the book “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote will speak at the Amarillo Civic Center.
Dr. Mitchell Jones will peak at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza on Tuesday, July 16 at Noon.
According to a news release, Dr. Jones interviewed and aided in the diagnosis of the murderers made famous in Capote’s book.
Dr. Jones also founded Amarillo’s Pavilion.
Registration for the event is required, and lunch will be provided.
To RSVP, call (806) 351-4622.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.