One person has died in Clovis home fire

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - One person has died and one women was sent to the hospital after a home fire Sunday afternoon.
Around 5:15 pm. first responders were sent to 815 ½ Wallace on a structure fire call.
The structure was fully involved with fire and a female subject who had been brought out of the residence was treated for smoke inhalation by Clovis Fire/EMS and transported to the Plains Regional Medical Center.
Firefighters were informed another subject was inside but were unable to get to the individual due to the intensity of the fire. Once the fire was out, they located a deceased subject inside the residence.
The deceased subject will be transported to the Office of Medical Investigations in Albuquerque for an autopsy.
Names will be released after family is located and notified.
The investigation is on going, anyone with information about this incident are requested to contact the Clovis Police Department at (575) 763-9432.
