Mayor Ginger Nelson to host Mayor’s Summit on Homelessness

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mayor Ginger Nelson will host the Mayor’s Summit on Homelessness on Thursday, July 18.
The summit will be held from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Education Room of the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.
The event will feature a discussion on the current state of the homeless population in Amarillo, including the chronically homeless, youth and veterans.
Dr. Sam Tsemberis, Ph.D. will speak at the event. Dr. Tsemberis is a clinical psychologist who developed the “Housing First” model, which is used by the City of Amarillo.
“Amarillo takes a proactive approach to the issue of homelessness,” said City of Amarillo Director of Community Development Juliana Kitten. “We look for permanent solutions to the problem of homelessness. This summit will help provide valuable information and a much-needed public discussion as Amarillo moves forward in its effort to end homelessness.”
The event is free and open to the public.
Seating is limited, however, so you can reserve your seat here.
