Mayor Ginger Nelson to host Mayor’s Summit on Homelessness

Mayor Ginger Nelson and the City of Amarillo invites citizens, businesses, non-profit organizations, and the entire community alike to The Mayor's Summit on Homelessness. This event will be a conversation about the homeless population in Amarillo, the housing first model and how we can all pull together to help those members of our city that are in need. The event will take place on July 18th at 8 a.m. at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. Reserve your tickets today at amarillo.gov/summitonhomelessness.