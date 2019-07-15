A Look Back at ‘Boom Town’: City of Borger celebrates 93 years

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Established in 1926, the City of Borger is 93-years-old this year.
Located about 40 miles northeast of Amarillo, Borger, Texas is home to 13,251 people.
It was established by its namesake Ace Borger in 1926.
“What he was, was brilliant. He realized an opportunity that doesn’t exist these days,” said Clay Renick, the director of the Hutchinson County Historical Museum. “He got a tip that brought him here. And when he got here, he saw opportunity, and he made something happen that most people have no dream of, you know.”
Borger and his business partner bought around 200 acres near the Canadian River following the discovery of oil in the area.
The idea of “black gold” quickly transformed the city from a ghost town in 1926 to a “boom town” with around 30,000 people.
“It was a crazy time,” said Renick. “This was still the Wild West. People don’t realize this was prairie. There had never been anything here, so it was an incredible opportunity. People came out here for miles around states, other countries, because the opportunity was here. Because this hadn’t happened but a few times in history.”
Renick say the population tailed off to about 20,000 people in 1969 when Borger received the All America City Award.
“And so back in the late 60′s, the community rallied around to come together to submit that application, and I believe they actually had to go down in person to present why they should be an All American City,” said Assistant City Manager of Borger Joseph Price. “And so that’s basically in a nutshell what it’s all about. It’s you know, coming together as one, as a community, as one voice trying to solve a local problem and improving upon the community and the health of the community as a whole.”
It’s been 50 years since Borger received the award, and Price says it’s still the only Texas Panhandle city to have it.
“A lot of people really, really take pride in that accomplishment,” said Price. “A lot of hard sweat, blood and tears went into doing that award. And you know, we should be proud of it. We should not forget who we are and where we have come from.”
