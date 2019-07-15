GOOD NEWS: Teen farmer harvests first wheat crop

“It was an interesting year compared to the years where farmers are put under stress because of drought,” said Darby Campsey, the director of communications at Texas Wheat Producers. “Because we got so much rain, the entire state was in a drought situation this time last year. And now basically none of the state is. So far we haven’t seen any issues with the crop being too late. So again, I think farmers are pretty optimistic this year. It’s been a good rebound from last year.”