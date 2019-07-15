Frank Phillips College expanding its nursing program

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Frank Phillips College is expanding its nursing program.
Frank Phillips is seeing success at all three of its campuses, which officials credit to their DLR training.
Educators have also been focusing on their LVN program.
In fact, in the last two years, students have achieved a 100 percent pass rate on the NCLEX and are on track to repeat that this year.
Now, the school is starting a rural nursing education consortium, in partnership with Amarillo College and four rural nursing hospitals.
“We’re partnering with them because we’re seeing a shortage of rural nurses, especially in Borger and in this area,” said Arielle Boone, the director of RAM at Frank Phillips College. “And we’re trying to do everything that we can as Frank Phillips College to offer this training wide span - so we can grow our own, so we can get our nurses here, start them here, let them finish here, let them stay here and have their career in Borger, Texas.”
Boone says Frank Phillips is also working to grow its Process Tech degree and other certificate programs, so student are specifically trained for careers the Borger industries have to offer.
