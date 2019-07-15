City of Borger economy thriving with small businesses and big industry

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Borger is growing with the help of its businesses, large and small.
What some may not know, is Borger has a huge international economic reach, providing hundreds of jobs and bringing in even more business to Boom Town.
From small shops on main street, to big industry on the outskirts of town, it’s safe to say Borger’s economy is thriving.
“We have the Morley Theatre, which has been renovated,” said CEO, President of the Borger Chamber of Commerce Beverly Benton. “We have Wildcatters Bowling, as well as a sports bar attached to that. We also have, for daytime fun, Johnson Park, which has a swimming pool and arcade-type games. We also have the nature walk that goes with that. So there’s just a wide range of things to experience, and those are just some of them.”
Borger Inc. recently launched a small business incentive program to help those businesses improve or expand.
“In the last 18 months, Borger Inc. has partnered with 13 different small businesses to help them expand, and several of those were on Main Street,” said Executive Director of Borger Inc. Katie Lingor. “And in that same time frame, we saw other businesses just on their own change hands, lots of new blood, fresh ideas on Main street, about seven or eight properties change hands, all in about that same time frame where we’re working with other businesses.”
Lingor says the EDC is looking to make improvements to help support local business, and that a number of international companies are also investing in Borger.
“Solvay, who produces specialty polymers in Borger, they’re based in Belgium,” said Lingor. “We have Tokai Carbon CB based in Tokyo, Japan, so all these international companies with presence right here, and they’ve made big, significant investments in Borger just recently.”
Nutrien is now the largest provider of agricultural solutions across the world. With the recent expansion of its urea plant, it has been able to grow its employee base.
“We’ve got a lot of expansion projects on the books for the next two, four and six years,” said Brian Triplett, the general manager of Nutrien. “I think, you know, a lot of people would recognize we’re a big tax base for the country and the city of course, but it’s much larger than that. Our ability to sustain and grow good jobs for the areas is probably the thing I’m most proud of for the site.”
Over at the Phillips 66 Refinery, new projects continue to bring in business.
“Right now we’re just finishing a $70 million project, and what it’s going to do is it’ll make about 10,000 more barrels of diesel a day,” said Darrel Hail, the manager at Phillips 66 Refinery. “A barrel is 42 gallons, so it’s a lot of diesel, and it basically does that, makes the additional diesel. And it makes a little bit less gasoline, but as we look into the future, diesel is going to be the product that has more demand.”
“The other thing is, every so many years, three or four years, we have a major maintenance outage where we repair equipment,” said Ellen Fulton, the human resources manager at Phillips 66 Refinery. “And we have one coming up this fall, and it’s around 55 days and around $70 million, and we anticipate that it’s going to bring in around 1,500 additional contractors.”
Lingor says the foreign investment of the international money and trade coming out of Borger is what makes Borger’s international economic footprint huge, allowing the community to connect businesses to a global marketplace right here in the Texas Panhandle.
