City of Borger developing ‘Boomtown 2040’ comprehensive plan

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Borger continues to develop its comprehensive plan, called Boomtown 2040.
The plan has five key pillars, including community involvement, economic development, economic diversity, housing, entertainment events and infrastructure.
Through resent research, officials have discovered that a little over 51 percent of people who work in Borger don’t live there, which is an issue the city council would like to address.
The city wants the plan to be completely community focused, and has held four listening sessions, a town hall, and created a comprehensive plan advisory committee so far.
"In the next month, the consultant will be continuing to kind of crunch those numbers, look at everybody’s ideas, and we’re working toward an existing city report, said Garrett Spradling, the Assistant to the City Manager of Borger. “Which is the part of the plan that kind of let’s us know where we’re at, what those numbers say and that type of thing, and then we’ll start our community engagement for setting priorities. So what is the vision, what are our priorities for the next 20 years and how to we get there?”
Spradling says the plan is around an 18 month project, and they are about three months in.
They hope for the final comprehensive plant to be submitted to the city council this time next year.
Between now and then, Borger residents will see online surveys and more town halls.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.