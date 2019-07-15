Amarillo police investigating Saturday shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday, July 13.
Police were called to the Amarillo Boulevard and Southwest 9th Avenue on reports of a shooting.
When police arrived, they found 27-year-old Remon Begay who had died.
As of right now, police are not searching for a suspect.
The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating this shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (806) 378-9468.
