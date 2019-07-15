Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
On Monday, July 15, the Ross exit from I-40 eastbound will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for hot mix paving.
Monday through Thursday, July 15 – 18, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Eastern Street to the I-40/US 287 split through the detour for patching repairs. I-40 will be reduced to one lane through this area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
On the I-40 westbound frontage road, expect periodic left lane closures between Lakeside Drive and Whitaker Road as work requires.
Expect various lane closures for patching repairs on:
- SH 136
- US 287 including the right lane of the exit ramp from I-40
- FM 245
Throughout the Amarillo area, continue to watch for:
- Contractor mowers
- Herbicide spot edge spraying
- Sign work
- Contractor seal coat striping and spot clean up
As Pierce and Taylor streets disperse southbound on US 87, various lanes will be closed for tree and brush removal.
On I-40 westbound, watch for various lane closures near the Helium Road exit for ditch maintenance.
Watch for slow-moving operations on I-27, and at the I-40/US 287 split for vegetation management in the center medians.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
