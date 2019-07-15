Amarillo area lane closures

July 14, 2019 at 8:28 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 9:57 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.

On Monday, July 15, the Ross exit from I-40 eastbound will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for hot mix paving.

Monday through Thursday, July 15 – 18, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Eastern Street to the I-40/US 287 split through the detour for patching repairs. I-40 will be reduced to one lane through this area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

On the I-40 westbound frontage road, expect periodic left lane closures between Lakeside Drive and Whitaker Road as work requires.

Expect various lane closures for patching repairs on:

- SH 136

- US 287 including the right lane of the exit ramp from I-40

- FM 245

Throughout the Amarillo area, continue to watch for:

- Contractor mowers

- Herbicide spot edge spraying

- Sign work

- Contractor seal coat striping and spot clean up

As Pierce and Taylor streets disperse southbound on US 87, various lanes will be closed for tree and brush removal.

On I-40 westbound, watch for various lane closures near the Helium Road exit for ditch maintenance.

Watch for slow-moving operations on I-27, and at the I-40/US 287 split for vegetation management in the center medians.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

