1 killed in crash involving semi-truck and pickup near Wildorado

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died after a crash involving a semi-truck and pickup near Wildorado on Saturday.
Around 3:15 p.m., the semi-truck towing a semi-trailer, driven by 44-year-old Kesar Singh of California, was heading east on I-40 in the outside lane.
A pickup truck towing a trailer, driven by 45-year-old Brandon Supple of Iowa, was also heading east behind the semi.
DPS officials say Singh activated the semi’s hazard lights and began to pull over to the shoulder of the road.
Supple failed to control the speed of the pickup and collided into the right rear side of the semi’s trailer.
Supple was pronounced dead on the scene.
Singh and the passenger in the semi, 23-year-old Litt Singh of California, were not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
