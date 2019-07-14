Amarillo man dead after Sunday morning motorcycle wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man has died after a motorcycle wreck that happened early this morning.
Around 2:20 a.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of Plains Boulevard for a motorcycle collision.
Police say 26-year-old Merrick Shawn Sherel II had been driving a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle heading west on Plains. Sherel lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the curb.
He was thrown from the bike and hit a telephone pole.
He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Police say speed is a factor in this crash, and Sherel was not wearing a helmet.
The APD Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating this incident.
