Carson County officials searching for suspect in armed robbery
By Kaitlin Johnson | July 13, 2019 at 5:05 PM CDT - Updated July 13 at 5:05 PM

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Carson County are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that happened this morning.

According to the Carson County Sheriff’s Office, a man armed with a knife went into the Allsup’s in Groom and demanded money.

The suspect then left the store with cash.

Officials describe the suspect as a white man in his early 40′s, a bald head, with tattoos around his right eye. He is described as 6-foot-1, 160 pounds, with no shirt and gray shorts.

If you know any information about this crime, call the Carson County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 537-3511.

