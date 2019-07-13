Carson County officials searching for suspect in armed robbery

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Carson County are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that happened this morning.
According to the Carson County Sheriff’s Office, a man armed with a knife went into the Allsup’s in Groom and demanded money.
The suspect then left the store with cash.
Officials describe the suspect as a white man in his early 40′s, a bald head, with tattoos around his right eye. He is described as 6-foot-1, 160 pounds, with no shirt and gray shorts.
If you know any information about this crime, call the Carson County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 537-3511.
