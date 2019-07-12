State judge dismisses lawsuit aimed at stopping construction of HODGETOWN

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A state judge approved a request to end the lawsuit by former mayoral candidate Claudette Smith, who wanted to stop construction of the downtown ballpark.
Judge Ana Estevez agreed with a motion that ended the case because Smith was unable to prove she was harmed by the real estate deal and other actions that cleared the way for the ballpark. The motion also said that Smith was not harmed as a taxpayer as well.
Smith sued the City of Amarillo and the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation in August of 2018, claiming they did not follow the state law in building a new plant for the Coca-Cola distribution business that was formerly on the land intended for the venue.
Smith asked the court to halt the construction.
According to the judge’s ruling, the stadium opening this April made Smith’s request impossible to allow on top of her not having legal standing to sue.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.