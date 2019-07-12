Portion of northwest Amarillo to undergo community cleanup

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Keep Amarillo Clean is getting another team together to beautify a section of the city.
The group is holding a Citywide Neighborhood Cleanup Day, with a specific focus on the Tascosa to Amarillo Boulevard region.
Participants can meet at the Chicken Express near the intersection of Tascosa Road and Amarillo Boulevard.
After picking up trash in the area, all volunteers will meet back up to take a photo of their progress.
The cleanup will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on June 13.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.