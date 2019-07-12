Panhandle PBS to play host to Clifford the Big Red Dog

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Clifford the Big Red Dog is returning to the Texas Panhandle, courtesy of Panhandle PBS.
The popular character will visit the Panhandle from July 14 to July 20.
Clifford will appear at the following dates and times:
- July 14 at Wonderland Park from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- July 16 at Westgate Mall from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- July 17 at the Dallam-Hartley County Library at 10:30 a.m.
- July 18 at Panhandle PBS’s Summer Splash event at Memorial Park from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Clifford will be available to take photos and meet kids and their families at all listed times.
