N.M. lawmakers continue to push for cleanup of contamination around military bases

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico’s congressional team in Washington continues to push for money to clean up contamination around military bases.
A cleanup would target a chemical used to fight fires at Cannon Air Force Base and others that has gotten into underground water and private water wells.
According to a news release, an amendment to the overall Defense Department funding bill in the house has survived, promising money for the cleanup.
The New Mexico delegation introduced the PFAS Damages Act earlier this year, which aims to help provide relief to those affected by contamination from chemicals used in firefighting equipment at Cannon Air Force Base.
The Defense bill is still pending and faces a veto threat from the White House if it includes money for the water cleanup.
