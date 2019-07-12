Farm-to-table campaign nets national recognition for Panhandle PBS

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle PBS is gaining the attention of its parent organization, according to a news release.
The local affiliate’s Savor the Goods: A Farm-to-Table Experience campaign was presented with the 2019 PBS Development Award for Membership.
According to the release, the award is presented to stations that work to increase membership or revenue for the national PBS organization.
The program, which was documented in a segment on PBS called “The Goods”, gave its patrons a farm-to-table dinner, surrounded by cooking demonstrations and unique themed place settings.
650 people attended the events in 2018, which led to a six percent growth in membership, according to Panhandle PBS.
Additionally, Panhandle PBS received an invitation to join the West Texas Chef’s Table, which works to provide an outlet for discussion among food professionals in the area.
