DPS recovers over 100 pounds of marijuana in Carson County bust

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing felony charges after DPS troopers said he was caught with over 100 pounds of marijuana.
On Thursday around 7:26 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a van driving on I-40 in Carson County.
When a drug detection unit arrived, DPS said the dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
Upon a search, troopers found several packages of marijuana, totaling around 105 pounds.
Josue Escobar, the driver of the van, was booked into the Carson County jail on felony charges of possession of marijuana.
