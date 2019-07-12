Amarillo vigil event seeking to call attention to ‘humanitarian crisis’ at border

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A group is seeking solidarity with those detained at the border at the Lights for Liberty: Free the Children vigil to be held on July 12 in Amarillo.
Organizers said the vigil is meant to draw attention to the conditions in which detained immigrants and their families are held in at the border.
The event will feature local clergy speaking on the matter.
Candles and the prayer vigil will begin at 9:00 p.m. at Memorial Park.
The group said the event is “not political”, and the public is invited to attend.
