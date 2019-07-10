You’re invited to events supporting the Potter County Republican Party

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo GOP is inviting you to join them this Summer in supporting the Potter County Republican Party.
On July 11, State Republican Chairman James Dickey will be visiting Amarillo. Starting at 6:30 p.m., citizens are invited to come listen to him and support the GOP.
On July 20, there will be a golf tournament. Proceeds from the tournament go towards supporting the local Republican Party.
On August 3, the Amarillo GOP will host Campaign School. The school is open for anyone who wants to attend. The deadline to register for the Campaign School is July 15.
You can view a full list of events and registration information here.
IF you have questions about these events or the Amarillo GOP, call (806) 351-0884.
