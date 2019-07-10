98-year-old man’s legacy lives on to help Amarillo community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The legacy of the Life Challenge of Amarillo carries on after founder Robert Dunstan’s recent death.
Robert Dunstan has a long list of accolades, but he was said to have a passion for helping men overcome addiction and changing lives in Amarillo.
Also known as “Uncle Bob”, the 98-year-old World War II veteran moved to Amarillo in 1974 and became the founder of a spiritual boot-camp for men, called Life Challenge of Amarillo.
In 1980, Dunstan was the Director of Faith City Mission and became active as Rotarian and Gideon.
However, as much as he was involved in the community, Dunstan showed the most passion towards the men of Life Challenge.
Prior to his death, Daniel Spitler was honored as the Executive Director to replace Dunstan, in hopes to carry on his legacy.
“He loved every man that came through those gates and he loved me,” said Lead Pastor and Executive Director of Life Challenge of Amarillo Daniel Spitler. “Some people mistook the way he was hard but that’s because he wanted you to be successful. He wanted you to be come a productive member of society...to be a man...a husband...a father...and he wanted you to treat women correctly. He was very old school and traditional in that way and we’ve lost that as a society.”
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m. today, at Life Challenge of Amarillo.
They ask the community to share stories and testimonies for all he did to reach those in need of guidance.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations and memorials be made to Life Challenge of Amarillo.
