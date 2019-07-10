98-year-old man’s legacy lives on to help Amarillo community

“He loved every man that came through those gates and he loved me,” said Lead Pastor and Executive Director of Life Challenge of Amarillo Daniel Spitler. “Some people mistook the way he was hard but that’s because he wanted you to be successful. He wanted you to be come a productive member of society...to be a man...a husband...a father...and he wanted you to treat women correctly. He was very old school and traditional in that way and we’ve lost that as a society.”