Tickets on sale for Yellow City Sounds concert with Michael Martin Murphey

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Yellow City Sounds concert with Michael Martin Murphey.
The concert, which is a joint production of Panhandle PBS and Amarillo College’s FM90, will take place on Monday, August 5 at 7:00 p.m.
Michael Martin Murphey will headline the concert. He will look back on his career in celebration of his latest album, “Austinology: Alleys of Austin.”
The concert will be held in the Panhandle PBS studio, which is located at 2408 South Jackson Street.
Admission is $15.
Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and empty seats will be released and given to those on the waiting list at 6:50 p.m.
The show will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be streamed live on Panhandle PBS’s Facebook page.
