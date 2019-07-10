Tickets on sale for Yellow City Sounds concert with Michael Martin Murphey

By Kaitlin Johnson | July 10, 2019 at 2:41 PM CDT - Updated July 10 at 2:41 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Yellow City Sounds concert with Michael Martin Murphey.

The concert, which is a joint production of Panhandle PBS and Amarillo College’s FM90, will take place on Monday, August 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Michael Martin Murphey will headline the concert. He will look back on his career in celebration of his latest album, “Austinology: Alleys of Austin.”

The concert will be held in the Panhandle PBS studio, which is located at 2408 South Jackson Street.

Admission is $15.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and empty seats will be released and given to those on the waiting list at 6:50 p.m.

The show will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be streamed live on Panhandle PBS’s Facebook page.

