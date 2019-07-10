Experts: Smokers who choose to quit on Mondays are more successful

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tobacco Free Amarillo kicked off the “Quit Mondays” Campaign today.
The program gives tobacco users different options on how to quit, providing them encouragement and tips along the way.
Research shows local tobacco users are trying to quit at a much lower rate than they were five years ago.
“We know we’ve got a public health concern here in our community,” said Casie Stoughton, the public health director at the Amarillo Department of Public Health. “And so ‘Quit Mondays’ allows us to provide an opportunity for quitting, and there’s 52 Mondays in a year, and so there’s 52 opportunities to quit smoking.”
According to Tobacco Free Amarillo, those who choose to quit smoking on Mondays are more successful than those who choose to quit on any other day of the week.
Tobacco Free Amarillo hopes this creates a culture where those who smoke, vape or dip think about quitting, resulting in a healthier community in Amarillo.
